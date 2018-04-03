Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes History On The Cover Of Port Magazine - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes History On The Cover Of Port Magazine – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes History On The Cover Of Port Magazine
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie makes history as the first woman to grace the cover of Port Magazine – a publication which until now, was predominantly a men's magazine featuring only accomplished men on their covers. The superstar author was …
