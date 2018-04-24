Chimamanda ‘s view over Hillary Clinton’s bio sets twitter on fire — Nigeria Today

Chimamanda ‘s view over Hillary Clinton’s bio sets twitter on fire

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie is in the news again for her feminist views for being `upset’ by former US Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton’s usage of `wife’ on her Twitter bio.

Adichie, who is a renowned feminist fighting for the equality of male and female genders, asked the question at a PEN World Voices Festival lecture.

She set twitter on fire when she said that Hillary Clinton seemed to describe herself as a function of her husband, Bill Clinton.

Reacting to the interview, some Nigerians felt she took her feminism too far, adding that the question was intrusive and Hillary has a choice on her view on being addressed as a ‘Wife’.

Meanwhile, some others argued that the question was necessary for women to understand that they have to celebrate their achievements, not just on the home front, just like men.

Adichie to Hillary; “In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think its ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother.”

“And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset.

And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband,” Adichie said.

She was curious as to why with all of Clinton’s career accomplishments; did her Twitter bio primarily identify her as a “Wife”.

Bill Clinton’s Twitter bio leads with, ‘Founder, Clinton Foundation and 42nd President of the United States’.

Adichie wanted to know if it was Clinton’s choice to first identify in relation to her husband, and if so, why?

“When you put it like that, I’m going to change it,” Clinton said, prompting roars from the crowd.

However, Clinton had pretty good explanation for why ‘Wife’ kicked- off her bio, which is that women should be able to celebrate both their accomplishments and their relationships.

Here are some of the reactions:

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji wrote @lindaikeji: I’m a big advocate for women empowerment, rights and indepencence but when I do marry, I’d proudly describe myself as a wife & proudly add my husband’s name to mine.

“Proudly! if you don’t believe in that as a woman, that’s fine too #differentstrokesfordifferentfolks,’’

@Linesandtimes tweeted, “Chimamanda said she was a bit upset by Hillary Clinton’s bio. Her intolerance for anything that does not align with her idea of feminism is really tragic.

“A woman can be defined as anything she wants to be seen as, what’s important is that it’s her choice.”

@Txtwistatornado wrote, “Lol I read the article, and I think it was great. I don’t think she disgraced Nigeria at all.

“She got Hillary Clinton to re-evaluate the message she sends to women. I believe in a happy medium as a woman so I’m good with this interview.IMO”

@SeunxTemi tweeted, “Not going to read all these. This is someone’s personal life Chimamanda thinks she has the right to criticize in such an unwarranted manner.

“Hilary Clinton is a Queen and what her bio states shouldn’t diminish her numerous accomplishments.”

@Realcalmday said, “If Hilary Clinton had a problem with what Chimamanda asked her, I believe she would’ve said so. Why are you people carrying the matter on your heads?”

@Chinewubeze_mc wrote, “Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie went too far with this her feminism issue during her interview with Hilary Clinton today.”

@Pengasonconcept tweeted, “So happy about how Hilary Clinton clarified Chimamanda on the true meaning of feminism.

“Just because a woman is up to the same task as an average man on earth doesn’t stop them from knowing their true responsibilities in life.”

NAN reports that Adichie’s feminism campaign has been a pivotal crux of her writing as her characters centre around powerful women who are usually dwarfed by the patriarchal system in their environments.

Her TedX talk ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ was sampled on American singer Beyonce’s hit song ‘Flawless’ and was also part of Beyonce’s performance routine at 2018 Coachella.

In 2017, Adichie released a small book titled – ‘Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions’.

Recently, her novel ‘Americanah’, was recognised as one of 15 remarkable books by women that are shaping the way fiction was being written and read in the 21st century.”

