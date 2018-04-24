 Chimamanda will lead women to ‘hell’ — Nigeria Today
Chimamanda will lead women to ‘hell’

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Who made Chimamanda Adichie the supremo of feminism? Who made her the feminist papal? How did she become the feminist potentate? By asking Hilary Clinton, former US presidential candidate, why her Twitter bio starts with “wife’, Chimamanda has not only intruded into the personal business of Clinton, but also scorned a key principle of feminism […]

The post Chimamanda will lead women to ‘hell’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

