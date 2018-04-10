China-made brain pacemaker brings hope to Parkinson’s patients — Nigeria Today

China-made brain pacemaker brings hope to Parkinson’s patients
About one per cent of the Chinese above the age of 50 suffer Parkinson’s disease.
The post China-made brain pacemaker brings hope to Parkinson’s patients appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!