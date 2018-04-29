China opens $10b movie metropolis to rival Hollywood — Nigeria Today

China opens $10b movie metropolis to rival Hollywood
A massive “movie metropolis” billed as China’s answer to Hollywood opened on Saturday, aiming to boost the domestic film industry and attract foreign producers. A total of 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) has been invested in building the studio complex in the eastern port city of Qingdao, according to the project’s initiator, Chinese conglomerate Dalian […]
