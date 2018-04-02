China’s defunct space station comes to a fiery end over the South Pacific — Nigeria Today

China’s defunct space station comes to a fiery end over the South Pacific
China’s defunct space station has come to a fiery end over the South Pacific. Officials confirmed that it mostly broke apart and burned up when it reentered Earth’s atmosphere at 8:16 p.m. ET on Sunday (0016 GMT on Monday).
