 China’s new sci-fi amusement park is powered entirely by virtual reality rides — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

China’s new sci-fi amusement park is powered entirely by virtual reality rides

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

China’s Oriental Science Fiction Valley amusement park is the latest to capitalize on the rise of virtual reality with 35 rides and experiences powered by VR. VR entertainment could represent an $8.4 billion industry by 2020 for China.

The post China’s new sci-fi amusement park is powered entirely by virtual reality rides appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.