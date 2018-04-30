China’s new sci-fi amusement park is powered entirely by virtual reality rides — Nigeria Today

China’s new sci-fi amusement park is powered entirely by virtual reality rides

China’s Oriental Science Fiction Valley amusement park is the latest to capitalize on the rise of virtual reality with 35 rides and experiences powered by VR. VR entertainment could represent an $8.4 billion industry by 2020 for China.

