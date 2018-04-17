 China's Quarterly Growth Comes In (Again) At 6.8 Percent - NPR — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

China’s Quarterly Growth Comes In (Again) At 6.8 Percent – NPR

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NPR

China's Quarterly Growth Comes In (Again) At 6.8 Percent
NPR
China, the world's second-largest economy, grew at 6.8 percent in the first three months of 2018, thanks to strong consumer demand, robust exports and investment in the country's real estate market. It was the third-straight quarter for 6.8 percent
China announces it will allow full foreign ownership of auto manufacturers in 5 yearsYahoo News
China to scrap foreign auto ownership limits by 2022Reuters
China's consumers keep spending in first quarter, but growth slowsSouth China Morning Post
Wall Street Journal –Washington Post –Tampabay.com –Realnoe vremya
all 598 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.