China's Report on US Human Rights Decries Hypocrisy - teleSUR English — Nigeria Today

China’s Report on US Human Rights Decries Hypocrisy – teleSUR English
|
teleSUR English
|
China's Report on US Human Rights Decries Hypocrisy
teleSUR English
Among the problems raised by the report is the United States' habit of violating human rights in other countries. China released a report titled “Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017,” in response to the human rights report on China …
China issues report on US human rights
China lambastes US in annual rebuttal to rights criticism
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!