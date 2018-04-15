China's Weibo is purging violent and gay-themed content - Engadget — Nigeria Today

China’s Weibo is purging violent and gay-themed content – Engadget
China's Weibo is purging violent and gay-themed content
Popular Chinese social network Weibo is removing violent and gay-themed content to comply with China's new cybersecurity regulations. The Twitter-like platform has announced that it's doing a three-month "clean-up campaign," which will mainly target …
'I am gay' protests as China bans 'homosexual' content on Weibo
China's Weibo bans homosexual content
Hashtag 'I am gay' takes Chinese internet by a storm and here is why
