 Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor – Xinhua

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Xinhua

Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon awarded UN Peace Medal of Honor
Xinhua
Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian (L, Front) awards Chinese peacekeepers the United Nations Peace Medal of Honor at the awarding ceremony at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon in Hanniyah
14 jihadist suspects killed in Mali escape attemptFree Malaysia Today
UN condemns attack that kills two 'blue helmets' in MaliScoop.co.nz (press release)
14 jihadist suspects killed in Mali escape attempt: armyDaily Mail
Theafricom
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.