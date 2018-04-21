CHOGM: President Buhari back to Abuja — Nigeria Today

CHOGM: President Buhari back to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he held bilateral talks on Nigeria – British relations and also participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting ( CHOGM). The President on April 9 left Abuja for London after he announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft which left London at about 1p.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

