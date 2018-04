Choiceone Financial (COFS) Price Above The Cloud: Shows Positive Momentum - Kaplan Herald — Nigeria Today

Choiceone Financial (COFS) Price Above The Cloud: Shows Positive Momentum – Kaplan Herald

Choiceone Financial (COFS) Price Above The Cloud: Shows Positive Momentum

Kaplan Herald

Choiceone Financial (COFS) shares opened the last session at $25.0000, touching a high of $25.0000 and a low of $25.0000 , yielding a change of 0.00. The latest reading places the stock above the Ichimoku cloud which indicates positive momentum and a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest