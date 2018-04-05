Chris Coleman Keen To Remain As Sunderland Manager Even If They Get Relegated — Nigeria Today

Chris Coleman Keen To Remain As Sunderland Manager Even If They Get Relegated

Chris Coleman wants to remain Sunderland manager even if the club is relegated to League One.

The Black Cats currently sit at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table, eight points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

But Chris Coleman said: “It’s not about the division we are in, it’s about who owns the club and what the plan is.

“It won’t be because I’m saying I don’t want to be here, not at all. I wanted to manage Sunderland whichever league. It will be what is the future, who is the owner and what are the plans for the club?

“Am I in the plans? Am I not? The answer to where my future is is with someone else. I don’t know where we will be yet or who will be with me or who will be here full stop. I hope to God I am here. I want to be here.”

“We have a relegation dogfight on our hands and are a big football club going the wrong way so there is a lot happening.

“I know people look at me and see where I was and where we are now. I know it’s tough but we have to get through by hook or by crook.”

The post Chris Coleman Keen To Remain As Sunderland Manager Even If They Get Relegated appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

