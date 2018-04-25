Christian leaders call for nationwide protests against killings in the country — Nigeria Today

Christian leaders call for nationwide protests against killings in the country

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN has called on Christians to stage a peaceful protest within their church premises on Sunday, April 29, 2018. This is in a bid to register the displeasure of Christian faithfuls to the unwanton killings by herdsmen especially in the North western states of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, via a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday said the failure of the government to raise an effective campaign against the killings by herdsmen is the reason they have continued to kill, while there is no visible plan to pacify the aggrieved.

“CAN urges Christians in Nigeria to hold peaceful protest on the set aside date, in the premises of their churches asking the Federal Government and the security agencies to stop the unending killings and bloodshed in the country.

“Christians are to carry placards with inscriptions meant to address issues about sustained killings, attacks and destruction of their property in Nigeria.

“The inscriptions on placards could read, “Enough of bloodshed in Nigeria”, “Enough of unlawful killings in the country”, “FG, Release Leah Sharibu from the bondage”, “FG, Stop Herdsmen Killings”, “CAN rejects FG’s poor handling of insecurity”, etc.

He said no excuse should be given for the wicked act again and perpetrators must be brought to book.

“CAN seizes this medium to appeal to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to mount different effective plans aimed towards disarming herdsmen across the northern states and in communities where they have been wreaking havoc across the country in National interest.

“It notes that the failure of the government to raise an effective campaign against the killings by herdsmen is the reason they have continued to kill, while there is no visible plan to pacify the aggrieved.

“The Association also calls on the heads of the security agencies to wake up to their constitutional role of protecting lives and property across the federation while preventing Nigeria from descending into chaos and a lawless country,” he stated.

