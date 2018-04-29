Christians admonished to be effective stewards of God - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Christians admonished to be effective stewards of God – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Christians admonished to be effective stewards of God
GhanaWeb
The Methodist Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese in the Western Region, the Rt. Rev. Daniel De-Graft Brace has reminded Christendom to be effective stewards over the sacred things of God in a bid to advance his kingdom. He, therefore, encouraged Christians …
Make Service Your Primary Focus, Anglican Bishop Advises Leaders
Olanipekun builds ultra-modern church in hometown
Our 5-acre farm was destroyed by herdsmen's cattle —Bishop Popoola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!