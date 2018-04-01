 Christians celebrate Easter with zeal, zest - Business Recorder (press release) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Christians celebrate Easter with zeal, zest – Business Recorder (press release)

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Business Recorder (press release)

Christians celebrate Easter with zeal, zest
Business Recorder (press release)
LAHORE: The Christian community celebrated their festival, Easter, with religious zeal and zest in the provincial capital, like in the other parts of the world. Special prayer ceremonies were organised at several churches including Saint Mary Church

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.