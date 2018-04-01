Christians Celebrate Easter With Zeal, Zest - UrduPoint News — Nigeria Today

Christians Celebrate Easter With Zeal, Zest – UrduPoint News
Vanguard
Christians Celebrate Easter With Zeal, Zest
UrduPoint News
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st Apr, 2018 ):The Christian community celebrated their festival, Easter, with religious zeal and zest in the provincial capital, like in the other parts of the world. Special prayer ceremonies were organised …
