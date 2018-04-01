Christians Whip Each Other To Mark Easter — Nigeria Today

Christians Whip Each Other To Mark Easter

In Mexico there exists a bizarre practice to mark Easter, Mexicans mark the Holy Saturday with a tradition in which Christians whip each other with the aim of ending old quarrels while remembering Christ’s suffering. All along the streets of Mexico on Easter Sunday, Devout men and women and were whipping each other in a […]

The post Christians Whip Each Other To Mark Easter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

