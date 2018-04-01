 Christians Whip Each Other To Mark Easter — Nigeria Today
Christians Whip Each Other To Mark Easter

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In Mexico there exists a bizarre practice to mark Easter, Mexicans mark the Holy Saturday with a tradition in which Christians whip each other with the aim of ending old quarrels while remembering Christ’s suffering. All along the streets of Mexico on Easter Sunday, Devout men and women and were whipping each other in a […]

