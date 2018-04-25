Christina Aguilera Gets Dirrty On Carpool Karaoke With Cameo By Melissa McCarthy [Video] — Nigeria Today

Christina Aguilera Gets Dirrty On Carpool Karaoke With Cameo By Melissa McCarthy [Video]

You might be forgiven for thinking that this week’s Carpool Karaoke stars one Kylie Jenner, at least until she opens her mouth and starts singing.

Belting out some of her biggest hits, Christina Aguilera rode shotgun alongside James Corden. But unlike the makeup-free look we saw a couple of weeks ago, this time around Aguilera was styled very much like a low-key Kardashian.

But we forgive her.

Only because she dished the dirt on what went down back in the day between her fellow “Mickey Mouse Club” co-stars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling:

“[Timberlake] had swag. Back then he had swag,” she said. “But I know Ryan did have a crush on Britney. I think so.”

Then, at the 3:15 mark, a surprise appearance was made by actress Melissa McCarthy, aptly standing in for Redman as she gave her own rendition of his lines from Aguilera’s 2002 hit “Dirrty”.

We couldn’t think of anyone better to do so:

So refreshing to have a good singer who actually knows her words, hey?

