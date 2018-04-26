Christina Aguilera sports $595 Balenciaga slides at LAX... after revealing Mickey Mouse Club crushes - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Christina Aguilera sports $595 Balenciaga slides at LAX… after revealing Mickey Mouse Club crushes – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Christina Aguilera sports $595 Balenciaga slides at LAX… after revealing Mickey Mouse Club crushes
Daily Mail
Christina Aguilera sported $595 Balenciaga logo slides with her Gucci sweatpants to catch a flight out of LAX Airport with her entourage in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 37-year-old pop diva – who relies on stylist Simone Harouche – paired her plastic …
Christina Aguilera talks Britney Spears love triangle with Justin Timberlake
Christina Aguilera dishes on 'Mickey Mouse Club' crushes: Who got left out?
Christina Aguilera Reveals A Major Secret About Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!