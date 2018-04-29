Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video
Vanguard
Christopher Ogosi a .k.a General Kito has hit the market with the video of his dancehall track 'Finer Than Them'. For the past few weeks he has been on different radio stations in Lagos granting interviews to promote the video which was shot in Brazil …
