 Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video
Vanguard
Christopher Ogosi a .k.a General Kito has hit the market with the video of his dancehall track 'Finer Than Them'. For the past few weeks he has been on different radio stations in Lagos granting interviews to promote the video which was shot in Brazil

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.