Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video — Nigeria Today

Christopher Ogosi releases “Finer Than Them” video

By Ayo Onikoyi

Christopher Ogosi a .k.a General Kito has hit the market with the video of his dancehall track ‘Finer Than Them’.

For the past few weeks he has been on different radio stations in Lagos granting interviews to promote the video which was shot in Brazil and Jamaica, the two countries where the ace music producer, over the years has drawn his musical inspiration.

General Kito is the owner of Kingston Records that has over the years produced some quality musicians in Ajegunle. The Bayelsa-born maritime expert, Christopher Ogosi attended Navy Town Secondary School, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron and later proceeded to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He is not new in the music industry, he has produced many songs but his new musical video “Finer Than Them” is ready to bring back reggae music to limelight in Africa after a long lull. According to him, reggae music can never die, he is ready to revive that music genre beyond the shores of Africa.

“It is so sad that the hip-hop genre of music has taken over the Nigerian music industry, while other genre are either dead, or struggling to survive each day and year in the country.

In those days, Reggae/dancehall music were hits in the country and that brought out different talents in the country with the likes of Orits Wiliki, Raskimono,Daddy Showkey, Marvelous, African China, Yellow Banti, Nico gravity, Daddy Fresh and others.

Today, these people are nowhere to be found as fans now place high concentration on hip-hop music but things are about to change as a record label, Kingston Records is about to change the face of things regarding reggae /dancehall,” he said.

