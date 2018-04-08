Chrome is scanning Windows, but it may be a bug — Nigeria Today

Chrome is scanning Windows, but it may be a bug

It turns out Chrome is scanning Windows devices, but Google is working on a fix for this problem. In the meantime, clearing your download history might help with slowdowns.

The post Chrome is scanning Windows, but it may be a bug appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

