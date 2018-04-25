Chrome UI update could use darker grays to make it look cleaner — Nigeria Today

Chrome UI update could use darker grays to make it look cleaner
Google may be looking to update its Material Designs interface design, with the earliest hints of such an overhaul recently appearing in a — now privatized — Chromium commit discussing color scheme and tab tweaks.
