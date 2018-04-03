Chrome’s built-in scanning tool is now causing a privacy uproar — Nigeria Today

Chrome’s built-in scanning tool is now causing a privacy uproar

Privacy concerns now surround the Chrome Cleanup component in Google Chrome, causing users to question the scans. One user shows that it scans the Documents folder on Windows, leading to concerns about the scope of those scans.

