Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift — Nigeria Today

Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The latest stable version of Google Chrome for desktop now supports the Oculus Rift headset via WebVR. Chrome automatically detects the headset, determines its capabilities, and renders web-based VR at a compatible framerate.

