Church of Satan Attacks Buhari For Describing Benue Killings as ‘Satanic’ — Nigeria Today

Church of Satan Attacks Buhari For Describing Benue Killings as ‘Satanic’

The Church of Satan has attacked Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari for referring to the attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on a Catholic church in Benue State as “Satanic”.

President Buhari has come under heavy attack in recent times over what many described as his inability to contain incessant killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

But in a statement released on his behalf following the killings of two Catholic priests and worshippers in Benue, the President described the killing of clergymen and other worshippers as ‘Satanic.’

In a sharp rebuke issued via its Twitter handle, the Church of Satan said Buhari was furthering “superstitious nonsense” with his description of the killings as ‘satanic.’

According to Church of Satan, Satanism is about appreciating atheistic religion.

The tweet read: “President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that, theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism a life-cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense.”

President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that, theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism – a life cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense. https://t.co/uLexUUui06 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) April 26, 2018

