 Churches Mourn Death Of Two Catholic Priests Killed In Benue State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Churches Mourn Death Of Two Catholic Priests Killed In Benue State

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

It was a mourning Sunday as many churches in Makurdi Benue State, complied with the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to protest the killings in different parts of the country by herdsmen and those under the captivity of Boko Haram. Christian faithful wore black and white attires as a mark of mourning […]

The post Churches Mourn Death Of Two Catholic Priests Killed In Benue State appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.