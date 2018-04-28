Ciara tells Court Future repeatedly Skips Visits with their Son — Nigeria Today

Ciara tells Court Future repeatedly Skips Visits with their Son

Ciara has filed a new court document requesting mediation with Future because he allegedly misses out on 37 percent of his scheduled visits with their 3-year-old son, Future Zahir.

According to TMZ, baby Future frequently has to travel to Georgia to fulfill Future’s visitation rights but often ends up spending time with grandparents.

Ciara also says baby Future has health issues and as a result the continuous long distance travel, it leaves him exhausted and having emotional breakdowns in school.

Neither party has addressed the ongoing situation on social media.

