 Cisco wants organisations to tighten noose on ransomware sophistication - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cisco wants organisations to tighten noose on ransomware sophistication – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Cisco wants organisations to tighten noose on ransomware sophistication
Guardian (blog)
As cybercrimes become more rampant and sophisticated, Cisco, the global leader in IT and networking, has called on businesses, especially in Middle East and Africa (MEA) to adopt security measures and to take a comprehensive approach across people

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.