Cisco wants organisations to tighten noose on ransomware sophistication - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Cisco wants organisations to tighten noose on ransomware sophistication – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Cisco wants organisations to tighten noose on ransomware sophistication
Guardian (blog)
As cybercrimes become more rampant and sophisticated, Cisco, the global leader in IT and networking, has called on businesses, especially in Middle East and Africa (MEA) to adopt security measures and to take a comprehensive approach across people …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!