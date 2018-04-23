Citizens want protection for investor - The New Dawn Liberia — Nigeria Today

Citizens want protection for investor – The New Dawn Liberia
Front Page Africa
Citizens want protection for investor
The New Dawn Liberia
In the wake of recent hullabaloos involving the Malaysian investor Sime Darby Plantation Liberia, several citizens of Bomi County are calling on the government to protect the investment in the county. Speaking to a team of reporters on a fact-finding …
Lawmakers Charge Sime Darby With Contempt for Fake Testimonies in Torture Allegation
