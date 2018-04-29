City of Cape Town takes part in the winter readiness campaign for the homeless - News24 — Nigeria Today

City of Cape Town takes part in the winter readiness campaign for the homeless – News24
News24
City of Cape Town takes part in the winter readiness campaign for the homeless
The City of Cape Town will disburse aid to seven organisations that have all successfully applied for assistance during winter. Aid consists of food, blankets, mattresses, toiletries and cleaning materials to help cater for an expected increase in the …
7 CT organisations to receive aid for homeless winter campaign
