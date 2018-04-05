City of Joburg contract worker shot and injured in Northcliff - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

City of Joburg contract worker shot and injured in Northcliff – Independent Online
Independent Online
City of Joburg contract worker shot and injured in Northcliff
JOHANNESBURG – A female contract who is part of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) was on Thursday shot and injured while working on the Northcliff Ridge. The EPWP is a government-funded programme that helps create job opportunities for …
Female Johannesburg City contract worker shot in Northcliff
Many super-rich ditched Joburg for other parts of the country – report
