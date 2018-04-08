City rank highly but are they best of the best? - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

City rank highly but are they best of the best? – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
City rank highly but are they best of the best?
Independent.ie
When this Manchester City team lifts the Premier League trophy, it will reignite the debate about the best side to be crowned English League champions. Supporters of Leeds, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham may disagree, but the main candidates …
Man United's Stunning Comeback Makes Man City Wait For Title
Manchester Derby: What Pogba told De Gea after 3-2 victory [VIDEO]
The Premier League weekend so far
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!