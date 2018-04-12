Civilians Killed in Central African Republic Were 'Manipulated': UN - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Civilians Killed in Central African Republic Were ‘Manipulated’: UN – U.S. News & World Report
|
Civilians Killed in Central African Republic Were 'Manipulated': UN
U.S. News & World Report
BANGUI (Reuters) – The United Nations' head of peacekeeping said on Thursday that civilians killed in gunbattles in Central African Republic's capital this week had been armed by criminal gangs that U.N. troops are attempting to stamp out. On Wednesday …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!