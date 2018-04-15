Class 12 boy, kidnapped for ransom, found murdered in Greater Noida - Daily News & Analysis — Nigeria Today

Class 12 boy, kidnapped for ransom, found murdered in Greater Noida – Daily News & Analysis
|
Daily News & Analysis
|
Class 12 boy, kidnapped for ransom, found murdered in Greater Noida
Daily News & Analysis
A Class 12 student was murdered for ransom by two men in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Thursday evening. However, the body of the deceased was recovered in the early hours of Saturday after he had gone missing on Thursday. The police have arrested …
Comments
