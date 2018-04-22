Class Act…Glo-Sponsored African Voices Features African Entertainers — Nigeria Today

Class Act…Glo-Sponsored African Voices Features African Entertainers

How telecoms giant improves the lot of African youth

Yes, Globacom dazzles like emerald atop a crypt of gold. Its visions and exertions are laced with sparkles thus emitting a blaze that captivates like colourful neon lights. Like a necessary angel of earth, Globacom, the telecoms giant, lives for the glory of the industrious. The intercontinental mobile phone network provider, like the proverbial archangel and guardian of mortal dreams, adds value to artistry and protects the interests of the productive.

Ask Nigeria’s multi-talented singer, song writer, model and actor, Nonso Bassey; Mampi Mukape, a Zambian; and musician and a stand-up comedian from Johannesburg, South Africa, Loyiso Madinga; they will confirm this. Bassey, alongside these two outstanding artistes including Mukape and Madinga were featured on African Voices on CNN, sponsored by Globacom, recently.

The show focused on the story of African entertainers who have been delighting the people across the continent and beyond on television and in the music industry. Bassey’s profile has been on steady rise especially for his role in Battleground, the popular TV soap on DSTV sponsored by the National telecoms company, Globacom, as well as his debut single, 411, which was released in February. Also, the R&B singer, Mukape, was a celebrity housemate in season 7 of Big Brother Africa.

She answered questions on her music, kwaito, especially on how it was inspired by Reggae. The third guest, Madinga, is the new correspondent of The Daily Show.

Madinga who won the Graca Comedy Show and the Savanna Newcomer Award was selected to join The Daily Show for his award-winning comedy and conversational skills. It was indeed a great show. African Voices has generated a lot of buzz and excitement amongst the young and the old, male and female vying to be part of the history Globacom is making with the show.

There is no gainsaying Globacom helps African youths by also making them its ambassadors and giving them mouth-watering contracts/endorsement deals, gifts and street credibility to go with it. Glo has indeed touched so many lives more than any indigenous company in Nigeria nay Africa. From sports to music and movies. For Globacom, Nigerian telecommunication giant, the passage of a decade and half, (Glo is 15 years in August), symbolizes much more than a flower in a border, it represents the victory of human will, the manifestation of vision borne of resolve and an overwhelming capacity to excel, whatever the odds.

