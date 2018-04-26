Classified Report Slams Military Over October Deaths in Niger - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Classified Report Slams Military Over October Deaths in Niger – Wall Street Journal
Classified Report Slams Military Over October Deaths in Niger
Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON—Poor training, complacency and a culture of excessive risk contributed to the deaths of four U.S. soldiers during an operation in Niger in October, according to a classified Pentagon report. The report, described by officials familiar with …
