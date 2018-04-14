Cleric, 60 others want Ekiti governorship — Nigeria Today

Cleric, 60 others want Ekiti governorship

Barely 30 days to the conduct of party primaries ahead of the July 14 Ekiti governorship election, the number of interested persons in becoming the next state governor has risen, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. From the initial 47 interested persons to the present 63 persons, All Progressive Congress (APC) has the highest number of 41 persons, while the state ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 11 persons. The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party, Alliance for Democracy (AD), Independent Democrats (ID), Young Party of Nigeria and Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) present the remaining number of persons.

