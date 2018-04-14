Cleric chides Buhari over Gadaffi statement — Nigeria Today

Cleric chides Buhari over Gadaffi statement

The Bishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Lagos Mainland Diocese, Rt Rev. (Dr) Ayo Olawuyi, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement that links the late Libyan president Muammar Gadaffi with the rampaging killers herdsmen in some parts of Nigeria.

He spoke to press men in Lagos yesterday during the Diocese’s 24th Annual Synod.

The cleric said the statement of President Buhari that the gunmmen trained by late Gadaffi migrated to Nigeria after Gadaffi’s death, is not tenable.

President Buhari during the week while playing host to the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Abuja House London, linked the killer herdsmen with gunmen trained by Muammar Gadaffi.

Olawuyi said the president has implicated himself that he cannot provide security for his citizens as a Chief Security Officer by allowing senseless killings in his country.

Speaking on the theme of the synod, ‘Strive for Peace and Holiness’, the cleric urged Nigerians to embrace peace and tolerance with others which he described as excense of human existence that guarantees unity and progress.

The cleric said the self-defence call made by a former minister of Defence, Gen. T Y Danjuma, is not wrong provided such self-defence does not lead to taking another person’s life.

He tasked Nigerians to defend themselves with intelligence, constitution and through the court of law, the sanctity of which must not be compromised for selfish gain.

“I don’t understand what the president was saying, as a Chief Security Officer of Nigeria, why is this unnecessary killings happening in his country? Why should our borders be left porous, where are the immigration officials?”

“Looking at all sorts of evils happening in our land, the insurgence in the north east, the roving killer herdsmen, kidnapping and even corruption that has been a big monster in Nigeria, the theme for this synod has to be raised”.

“The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom, people should begin to live the lives that pleased God. If we fear God, we will run away from all appearances of evil like corruption, shedding of innocent blood, self centredness and our leaders will not feel that Nigeria is in their possession”, he preached.

