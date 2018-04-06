Clevatee-Wokilumo releases ‘Potom’ — Nigeria Today

Clevatee-Wokilumo releases ‘Potom’

Ibadan-born artiste, Okunlola Babatunde Ayobami, known as Clevante-Wokilumo is back with another single titled, ‘Potom.’

Produced by Disana Beat and mixed and mastered by Mr. Magic finger – BTP (who is also the CEO, Royal Revolution studios, Ibadan), ‘Potom’ is an improvement from Wokilumo, being an afro instant street hit, as, he dived into the highlife world with this superb jam mixed with rap punch lines.

Coontrary to the rumour mill going on online, Wokilumo who is yet to sign with any record label has other singles like “A ma duro”, “To-Ba-Be”, “Run Da Streetz (a visual), “O YA ELP”, and others.

Wokilumo came into limelight in 2012 in Ibadan and moved to Lagos in 2016 to brighten his music career.

