Closure Of Wharf Road, Marine Bridge May Create Port Congestion — Association — Nigeria Today

Closure Of Wharf Road, Marine Bridge May Create Port Congestion — Association

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has advised that the planned simultaneous closure of the Marine Bridge and Wharf Road in Apapa, Lagos, from next week may cause congestion at the port. The Spokesman of STOAN, Mr Bolaji Akinola, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday. He said the […]

The post Closure Of Wharf Road, Marine Bridge May Create Port Congestion — Association appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

