 CNPP, PDP, others mourn ex-Oyo Assembly Speaker, Michael Adeyemo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CNPP, PDP, others mourn ex-Oyo Assembly Speaker, Michael Adeyemo

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Oyo State Chapter has described the death of Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly as a huge and monumental loss. CNPP made this declaration in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Yinka Olona, on Friday in Ibadan, the capital of […]

CNPP, PDP, others mourn ex-Oyo Assembly Speaker, Michael Adeyemo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.