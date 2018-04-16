Coachella Festival: Wizkid apologises to fans, performance rescheduled April 21 — Nigeria Today

Coachella Festival: Wizkid apologises to fans, performance rescheduled April 21

Nigerian Afropop star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid on Monday apologized to his fans for his failure to show up at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner was originally slated to perform on Saturday April 14, which did not happen due to ‘visa issues’ as announced by the singer. The […]

