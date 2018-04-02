 Coaches for Real Madrid Foundation Sound Clinic arrive - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Coaches for Real Madrid Foundation Sound Clinic arrive – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports


Coaches for Real Madrid Foundation Sound Clinic arrive
Two coaches have arrived in Nigeria for the Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic which comes up at the Campos Mini Stadium from April 4 to 14. The coaches – Daniel Rotella, Technical coach for Real Madrid FC and Rodrigo Rubles- Madrid Academy coach
