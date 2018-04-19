 Coalition calls for UN offices to be moved out of Houthi-controlled Yemen areas - Al-Arabiya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Coalition calls for UN offices to be moved out of Houthi-controlled Yemen areas – Al-Arabiya

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Al-Arabiya

Coalition calls for UN offices to be moved out of Houthi-controlled Yemen areas
Al-Arabiya
Yemen's government had sent a similar request to the UN confirming the need to move all UN offices from areas with a strong Houthi presence. (AFP). Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Thursday, 19 April 2018. Text size A A A. The Arab Coalition called on
Is Tareq Saleh making a comeback to battle Yemen's Houthis with UAE-funded militias?The New Arab
Yemeni army takes over key areasGulf Today
Inflammatory speech by the Houthi leader targets Baha'is in Yemen with genocidal intentPR Newswire (press release)
Middle East Monitor –TODAYonline –Ahram Online –IHS Jane’s 360
all 25 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.