COCOBOD to cut down diseased cocoa tress - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

COCOBOD to cut down diseased cocoa tress
The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will begin a nationwide exercise to cut down millions of cocoa trees affected by the black pod and witches' broom diseases. The exercise is also in line with the policy of the government to increase cocoa yields and …
21st April, 2018
