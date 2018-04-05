Coinbase to Let Users Withdraw Funds from Bitcoin Forks — Nigeria Today

Coinbase to Let Users Withdraw Funds from Bitcoin Forks
Coinbase announced Thursday it would enable customers to withdraw bitcoin forks, though it is not adding any specific assets yet.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!