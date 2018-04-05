 Collaborate with EFCC, ICPC to curb electoral fraud – Group charges INEC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Collaborate with EFCC, ICPC to curb electoral fraud – Group charges INEC

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A human rights group, The Democrat (TD) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), to curb electoral corruption in the forthcoming general elections in 2019. The group also called on the National Assembly […]

Collaborate with EFCC, ICPC to curb electoral fraud – Group charges INEC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.