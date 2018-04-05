Collaborate with EFCC, ICPC to curb electoral fraud – Group charges INEC — Nigeria Today

Collaborate with EFCC, ICPC to curb electoral fraud – Group charges INEC

A human rights group, The Democrat (TD) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), to curb electoral corruption in the forthcoming general elections in 2019. The group also called on the National Assembly […]

